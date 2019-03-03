English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Schools, Mosques, Orphanages Run By Jamaat-e-Islami Kept Outside Ambit of Seizure, Says J&K Admin
The clarification came after Omar Abdullah said the ban on JEI 'is having a major social impact' in Kashmir and appealed to the government to 'urgently review' its decision to seal schools and mosques run by it.
A sealed office of Jamaat-e-Islami . (Image: Mufti Islah)
Loading...
Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday said the schools, mosques and orphanages being run by banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JEI) have so far been kept outside the ambit of seizure.
The clarification came hours after National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah said the ban on JEI "is having a major social impact" in Kashmir and appealed to the government to "urgently review" its decision to seal schools and mosques run by it.
"Schools, mosques and orphanages have been kept outside the scope of seizures and sealing in the wake of the ban imposed by the Government of India on Jamaat-e-Islami, J&K," state government spokesman Rohit Kansal clarified on Sunday evening.
He said the action is being taken against offices, assets, properties and other equipment of the banned outfit. "The ban is for five years and subsequent orders to do so have been issued by the state government and the deputy commissioners."
The Centre had on Thursday banned Jamaat-e-Islami in Jammu and Kashmir for five years under anti-terror law on grounds that it was "in close touch" with militant outfits and was expected to "escalate secessionist movement" in the state.
A notification, banning the group under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, was issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs after a high-level meeting on security, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The police have launched a major crackdown on the socio-religious organisation across the state, arresting over 150 of its leaders and activists and sealing its properties including offices and houses over the past week, besides freezing bank accounts linked to the organisation.
The clarification came hours after National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah said the ban on JEI "is having a major social impact" in Kashmir and appealed to the government to "urgently review" its decision to seal schools and mosques run by it.
"Schools, mosques and orphanages have been kept outside the scope of seizures and sealing in the wake of the ban imposed by the Government of India on Jamaat-e-Islami, J&K," state government spokesman Rohit Kansal clarified on Sunday evening.
He said the action is being taken against offices, assets, properties and other equipment of the banned outfit. "The ban is for five years and subsequent orders to do so have been issued by the state government and the deputy commissioners."
The Centre had on Thursday banned Jamaat-e-Islami in Jammu and Kashmir for five years under anti-terror law on grounds that it was "in close touch" with militant outfits and was expected to "escalate secessionist movement" in the state.
A notification, banning the group under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, was issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs after a high-level meeting on security, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The police have launched a major crackdown on the socio-religious organisation across the state, arresting over 150 of its leaders and activists and sealing its properties including offices and houses over the past week, besides freezing bank accounts linked to the organisation.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
Friday 01 March , 2019 People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Liverpool Held at Everton to Surrender Top Spot in Premier League
- The Ultimate Recap of 'Game Of Thrones' Season 2, Petition Filed Against Priyanka Chopra in Pakistan
- Paris Fashion Week: Winnie Harlow Makes Heads Turn at Tommy Hilfiger Show
- Losers Review: Netflix Documentary Explores the Hidden Sides of Defeat. 5 Stars
- This Airline Is Offering a Year's Worth of Free Tickets, If You Delete Your Instagram Photos
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results