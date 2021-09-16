Schools Open, Public Fairs Given Nod as Many States Meet 100% Target for 1st Vaccine Dose | Check List

As Covid-19 infection ebb across India, Kerala is still recording nearly 70 per cent cases of the total tally, while in Pune, there has been a small decline in the weekly positivity rate of Covid-19 cases. The rate has decreased to 5.82%, compared to the previous week when it was 6.33%. Pune, however, still accounts for 22 per cent of the total number of cases in Maharashtra, while Ahmednagar and Mumbai accounted for 20 and 11 per cent respectively.

With India recording a steady drop in its daily Covid tally, several states across the country have eased all restrictions, while some are gradually easing coronavirus-induced restrictions. From Punjab to Andhra Pradesh- several states have announced plans to relax more restrictions, based on their weekly positive rates.

Punjab

Chandigarh is now in the Union ministry of health and family welfare’s list of states and UTs which have inoculated 100% of its eligible population (18+age group) with the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine after the Centre revised the UT’s target population.

Meanwhile, authorities in Punjab have opened all public and private schools with 50 per cent capacity from Thursday. Punjab on Wednesday reported 44 fresh cases taking the total to 6,01,150, PTI reported. With no fatality reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll remained 16,464.

Delhi

As cases continue to decline in the national capital, public fairs, exhibitions will be allowed starting Thursday. On Wednesday, the national capital recorded 57 fresh Covid cases and zero deaths, the health department said. The positivity rate went slightly up the scale at 0.08 percent. So far in September, Delhi has only recorded one Covid-related fatality. On Wednesday, the daily case tally exceeded 50 for the first time this month.

Delhi University also allowed colleges to conduct physical classes after almost one and half years. Following the Covid-19 SOPs, DU opened colleges for final year students. However, in most colleges, only a few students attended classes on the first day.

Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh state government extended the existing night curfew in the state till September 30 from September 16. Earlier, the state government had decided to continue with the night curfews in view of the increasing daily Covid-19 infections in the state and also the festival season. As per the latest tally, Andhra Pradesh reported 11 deaths and 1,445 infections on Wednesday. The cumulative toll and tally increased to 14,030 and 20,33,419 respectively, while the number of active cases slightly increased to 14,603. The total recoveries and recovery rate stand at 20,04,786 and 98.59%.

Tamil Nadu

Covid-19 restrictions imposed in Tamil Nadu were extended after neighbouring states reported high numbers of Covid-19 cases. The latest Covid guidelines stated that public entry has been denied to all beaches in the state. Public entry has been restricted to places of worship on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The ban on conducting religious events will continue. All district collectors have been directed to take necessary preventive measures to control the spread of the virus.

