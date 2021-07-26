Schools Reopen in Madhya Pradesh For Classes 11 and 12

The schools in Madhya Pradesh reopened for students of classes 11 and 12 on Monday. The decision was taken last week by the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government. The schools have resumed after months of closure due to the second Covid-19 wave and classes will be held twice a week. Class 12 students will come to school on Mondays and Thursdays while Class 11 students will be able attend physical classes on Tuesdays and Fridays.

All the schools which are reopening have to ensure adherence to Covid-19 guidelines issued by the government. Schools have been mandated to sanitise washrooms every two hours and provide hand sanitisers to students to prevent the spread of coronavirus. There will be no gathering of students for morning assembly, and swimming classes have also not been permitted.

The government is conducting vaccination camps for school and college teachers between July 26 and July 31. Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains has directed district and health officials to vaccinate all the teaching and non-teaching staff of all schools and colleges which are under the Department of Higher Education and School Education.

The MP government is reopening schools in a graded manner as students of Classes 9 and 10 will rejoin schools from August 5. Even as schools have resumed physical classes in the state, online classes will continue to be held to ensure that studies remain unaffected.

Not just Madhya Pradesh, Punjab has also reopened schools for classes 10 to 12 from today. Only vaccinated teachers and staff will be allowed in schools. Moreover, students who wish to attend the physical classes have to submit written approval from their parents. Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said if the Covid-19 situation remains suitable, more classes will be opened gradually.

The Rajasthan government has also said that schools in the state will reopen for physical classes from August 2.

