Schools Reopen in Sikkim, UP and Punjab; Here Are the Rules and Guidelines

Several schools are reopening today that were closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. The schools that are not in the containment zones situated in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Sikkim will start partially functioning again from today.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had released a guideline for the reopening of schools earlier. The guideline said that the schools can reopen in a graded manner starting from October 15, reported Mint.

The three states are reopening the schools with different sets of instructions and rules. Here are the guidelines for different states:

Uttar Pradesh

• School will reopen only for classes 9 to 12.

• People in the school premises are supposed to follow social distancing protocols.

• The school building needs to be sanitised.

• Parents are supposed to send a written permission with their ward who is willing to attend classes.

• The strength of the class will be reduced by 50 percent — on day one half the students can come, while the other half will be called to attend classes the next day.

• Classes 9 and 10 will be called the first day and on the second day, students from classes 11 and 12 can come.

• Students who do not have facilities for online learning at home should be prioritised to attend school over those who can take classes online.

Punjab

• Only students from classes 9 to 12 can attend school if they have the consent of their parents.

• Attendance is not compulsory for these classes.

• The School Education Department has released standard operating procedures (SOPs) that are to be strictly followed for the reopening of school.

• The preferred mode of teaching should be online classes.

Sikkim

• Students in classes 11 and 12 can attend school after furnishing a written consent from parent/guardian.

• Classes will be held six days a week after reopening. Saturday would be a half day.

• There will be no winter break in the state of Sikkim.

MHA instruction left the decision of reopening schools on the state governments. Many other states have decided not to reopen schools considering the Covid-19 pandemic. In India, the coronavirus has claimed over 1.14 lakh lives and has so far infected over 75 lakh people.