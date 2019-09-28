Schools Shut, 44 Killed: Normal Life Hit as Heavy Rains Pound Eastern UP With No Respite Till Sunday

Lucknow: More than 50 people have been killed in Uttar Pradesh since Thursday morning as the rains continue to lash state continuously. According to government figures, the death toll till Friday evening 6pm was 44. As a precautionary measure, the schools have been closed in various districts of the state.

As per the official figures, six people each died in Raebareli and Pratapgarh districts, five people were reported dead from Amethi, four each in Chandauli and Varanasi, three in Mahoba, Barabanki, Prayagraj, two each in Ambedkarnagar and one each in Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Ayodhya, Sonbhadra, Kanpur Nagar, Ayodhya, Saharanpur, Jaunpur, Azamgarh and Kaushambi. Many deaths have also been reported due to snake-bites.

The average rain recorded in the state capital till Friday evening was 115 mm. Meanwhile, the Met centre in Lucknow has warned of heavy rainfall in some parts of the state till September 29. The districts which are likely to witness heavy downpour in next 48 hours include Ghazipur, Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Sombhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Kaushambi, Pratapgarh, Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Balia, Mau, Deoria, Gorakhpur and Ambedkar Nagar.

All school till class 12th remained shut on Saturday by the orders of District Magistrate Lucknow, citing heavy downpour. The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in the state capital on Friday remained at 25.1 degree Celsius and 23 degree Celsius. The state capital and adjoining districts are expected to witness some more rains in the coming 48 hours.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath has directed all the magistrates and commissioners to ensure relief measures for the flood-affected areas. Also, the officers have been directed to keep a strict vigil on the flood-hit areas and ensure evacuation and relief.

