Schools Shut in J&K's Ramban Due to Heavy Rains, Flashfloods; Highway Blocked Due to Mudslide

Schools and educational institutions have been shut in Ramban district after heavy rains lashed Jammu region on Thursday, triggering flashfloods and mudslides, officials said. The water level in Chinab river increased to a danger level of 35 feet and warning has been issued by authorities that it will rise further.

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway has also been shut due to mudslides bringing hundreds of vehicles to halt on the route. “In view of heavy rains across district Ramban, all government and private schools shall remain closed today. Students are advised to stay home and remain safe”, an official said.

Authorities have advised people and children to stay away from waterbodies as heavy downpour has increased their water levels, they said.

