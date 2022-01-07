Schools Shut, Political Rallies Banned, Restaurants to Open With 50% Capacity: U'khand Revises Covid Curbs

The Uttarakhand government on Friday revised the Covid guidelines where it announced ban on political rallies and gatherings; and also directed closing schools in the state.

According to the revised guidelines, the political rallies are banned in the state till January 16. Other social gatherings and events have also been forbidden in the state.

The state has also put a cap on weddings and funeral procession allowing people only under 50 percent of capacity. Moreover, restaurants, malls, stadium and cinemas will also function with 50 percent of the total capacity.

Schools will remain closed in the state till Jan 16, along with water parks and swimming pools, the order stated.

Uttarakhand is slated for assembly polls next month. The order comes as the Uttarakhand high court on Wednesday asked the EC to consider banning large public meetings and allowing only virtual rallies for the polls.

The state on Thursday had reported 630 Covid cases, the highest single-day rise in seven months, and three deaths due to the pandemic. As many as 892 cases were reported in Uttarakhand on June 4, 2021. The Covid trajectory has been showing an upward trend in Uttarakhand for the past several days with more than 100 new cases being reported daily.

