Schools Shut, Restrictions on Movement & Public Gatherings: Maha Govt Revises Covid Guidelines

In view of the rising Covid-19 cases, the Maharashtra government on Saturday imposed fresh restrictions in the state where it has announced the closing of schools and colleges; and banned the movement of people in groups of five or more, except for essential services. The order will be enforced from January 10 and will remain in place till further orders. The new curbs come as the state recorded a huge surge in coronavirus cases, with maximum infections reported in Mumbai.

In the revised guidelines, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government has restricted entry in shopping complexes, markets, and public gatherings. Maharashtra on Saturday reported 41,434 new Covid-19 cases, 13 deaths, and 133 omicron cases in the last 24 hours. The state’s omicron tally rose to 1,009. Of the total new cases in the state, 20,318 cases were from Mumbai alone.

Here is a list of guidelines that will be enforced in Maharashtra from Monday:

• During the day, no movement is allowed in groups of 5 or more than 5 from 5am to 11pm.

• During the night, a curfew remains enforced prohibiting any movement from 11pm to 5am, except for essential purposes.

• Shopping malls, market complexes will be allowed with 50 percent capacity.

• Only 50 people are allowed during marriages, social, religious and political gatherings; while 20 people are allowed for funeral rites.

• Schools, colleges will remain closed till February 15, except for activity required for 10th and 12th standard students.

• Swimming pools, gyms, SPAs, wellness centres and beauty salons will remain closed. Hair cutting saloons are allowed at 50 percent capacity.

• Entertainment parks, zoos, museums, forts and other places will remain closed.

• Public transport will remain open for fully vaccinated people.

• The domestic airport will have entry for double vaccinated or those having negative RT-PCR test, not older than 72 hours. The international airport will function according to Centre’s guidelines.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said the need for hospitalization and oxygen support was low in the state. “Those having cough, fever etc, including children, must get themselves tested. Senior citizens with comorbidities and frontline health staff must go for the precautionary vaccine dose, the drive for which will begin on January 10," the minister said.

On Friday, Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Chahal said that there is no immediate need for imposing lockdown or additional restrictions in Mumbai as the bed occupancy rate, oxygen requirement and number of Covid-19 deaths are low.

Chahal said that during the first and second wave the decision to impose lockdown was taken on the basis of case positivity rate, but this criterion cannot be applied for the third wave which started from December 21, 2021.

