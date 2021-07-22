Schools Teacher Asks For Six-Month’s Pending Salary, Gets a Horse

A jobless private school teacher who used to train students in horse riding in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh has been pushed to further financial distress after his contractor gave him a horse instead of helping him to get his six-month’s salary. Arjun Katare used to teach horse riding in a private school in MP’s Dhar district. He became jobless after schools were physically shut due to COVID-19 pandemic. The school administration did not pay his salary for six months before the closure of the school due to lockdown.

In order to get his pending salary from the school Arjun sought help from his contractor Sachin Rathore. Instead of helping him, Sachin gave him a horse. Sachin promised that he will take back the horse from Arjun in the next eight days and will give him his salary after taking it from the school administration. However, Sachin did not return till date and now Arjun is being forced to bear the cost of feeding the horse while he is still jobless.

It has been 15 days since Sachin gave the horse to Arjun. Now, Arjun has to spend at least Rs 100 daily feeding the animal. Being jobless, he was facing a financial problem and somehow he was managing to feed his family. Now, he is bearing the additional burden of a horse.

Meanwhile, the school administration has refused to pay Arjun directly. The manager of the school said that he had given the job of a horse riding teacher to Arjun on contract and used to give money to his contractor. The manager said that Arjun should ask for his salary from his contractor.

The schools are currently shut and it is not known so far when the schools will reopen.

In such a condition, Arjun has to remain jobless as he does not know any other work apart from being a horse riding instructor.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here