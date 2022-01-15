Schools to Remain Closed, Cap on Weddings: Jharkhand Extends Covid Restrictions Till Jan 31

The Jharkhand government on Saturday extended the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions in the state till January 31, Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh said. Under the existing restrictions, which are in place since January 3, educational institutions will remain closed, and bars and restaurants and other business establishments shall down their shutters after 8 PM, while a maximum of 100 people will be allowed to attend events such as weddings and funerals.

The restrictions have been extended keeping in view the COVID-19 situation in the state, a notification issued by Singh, also the chairman of the State Disaster Management Authority, said. Parks, swimming pools, gymnasiums, zoos, places of tourist interest, stadiums and educational institutions shall remain closed till January 31. Classes will be held in the online mode, but administrative work can be done at schools, colleges and coaching centres with half the workforce.

Cinema halls, restaurants, bars and shopping malls shall remain open till 8 PM with 50 per cent capacity. Government and private offices shall function with 50 per cent attendance. The spread of COVID-19 cases continued unabated as 3,749 more people tested positive for the infection, while three more patients succumbed to the disease, a health bulletin said.

