Schools to Reopen, Local Trains to Resume: As Bengal Extends Restrictions, Here's A Refresher on What's Open and What's Not

In a bid to curb the rapid spread of Coronavirus in the aftermath of the festive season, the West Bengal government on Friday announced that it has extended the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions till November 30, 2021. Along with that, it also issued a new set of Covid-19 guidelines putting a restriction on the movement of people.

The ongoing restrictions were set to be in effect till October 30 which has now been expanded keeping in mind the upcoming festivals.

Earlier, all outdoor activities including movement of people and vehicles had been relaxed between 11 pm to 5 am from October 10 to October during the Durga Puja. Wearing masks, maintaining physical distance and health, and following hygiene protocols, however, was made mandatory.

With the latest extension, here’s a look at what is allowed and what’s not:

School for classes 10, 12, colleges, and universities will be reopening from November 16 onwards. SOP issued by the school education and higher education departments will be followed strictly.

Inter-state local train services will be operative but with 50 percent seating capacity

All government offices related to non-emergency and non-essential services will be operative with 50 percent of their total capacity. However, govt offices with essential services will continue to operate with 100 percent capacity.

Outdoor activities like cinema halls, gyms, sadans, manchas, theatre halls, auditorium, stadiums, shopping malls, restaurants, marketing complexes, spas etc will be allowed to operate at 70 percent capacity as per normal operational hours but not beyond 11 pm.

Coaching centers for students preparing for competitive exams will remain open at 70 percent capacity.

Restaurants and bars will be allowed to open with 70 percent seating capacity but not beyond 11 pm.

Indoor social gatherings including, shooting for films, ads, marriage ceremonies, audio recordings will be allowed but with 70 percent capacity of the hall or venues.

In case of the outdoor shooting of films and tv programs, the crew will be required to follow covid protocols and social distancing norms.

Lastly, restrictions pertaining to the vehicular or movement of people between 11 pm and 5 am will be in place with relaxation on days of Kali puja between 2-5th November and chhath puja between 10-11th of November.

In addition, the new guidelines also assert the need to follow covid safety protocols, social distancing, and wearing of masks at all times. It also calls upon employers, supervisors, management bodies to ensure sanitization of workplaces and to look into the vaccination and health of its employees.

The govt also reiterates that work from home will be encouraged in scenarios where it is possible and practical while warning that any violation of Covid norms will be dealt with strictly.

