'Science Not a Priority for Them': Murmurs of Annoyance as Jharkhand & Bihar Miss Centre-State Conclave

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated a first of its kind Centre-State Science Conclave in Ahmedabad, an event skipped by Jharkhand and Bihar.

The event, organised at Science City in Ahmedabad, was attended by all states, except the two eastern states who are yet to give an official reason for being absent. “This shows that science and innovation are not a priority for these two state governments,” sources in the BJP told News18.

The absence comes amid political unrest in both the states. Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, who recently won a floor test in Assembly, faces threat of being disqualified for granting a mining lease to himself while in office. The BJP had complained to the Election Commission regarding the scam.

The ruling JMM-Congress alliance had also accused the BJP of trying to topple the government, the way it happened in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

Bihar, on the other hand, recently saw chief minister Nitish Kumar ending the alliance with the BJP and forming a new government with Tejashwi Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Congress and other smaller parties.

Industry leaders, young scientists and innovators were also present at the Ahmedabad event. The two-day event aims to strengthen the coordination between Centre and the states to “frame modern policies related to science, innovation, and technology to find solutions to local problems,” PM Modi said.

Speaking at the conclave, PM Modi highlighted the government’s vision for a “science-based development ” and talked about the increased investment in the field of science and technology since 2014.

The need of the hour, the prime minister said, was for all the states to move towards innovation to find local solutions to local problems.This requires more cooperation and collaboration with the scientists, he added.

This comes as India’s ranking has gone up to 46 on the Global Innovation Index, as compared to 81 in 2015.

PM Modi also said that the country is moving along the mantra of ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan, and Jai Anusandhan,’ which essentially believes in coordination of various sectors to make India a global centre of research and innovation. He has urged people to celebrate and recognise the achievements of Indian scientists with great valour.

