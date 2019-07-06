Science Teacher and Family Members Try to 'Sacrifice' Three-year-old Girl in Assam, Held

Guwahati: Following instructions of a self-styled godman, a science teacher and his family members allegedly tried to sacrifice a three-year-old girl in Assam’s Udalguri district on Saturday.

The incident took place in the Kulsipara area of the district at the teacher Jadab Saharia’s residence. The child about to be killed was Jacob’s sister-in-law’s daughter, while the self-styled godman was identified as Ramesh Saharia from Baneikuchi village in Darrang district. According to locals, Saturday’s killing was supposed to bring an end to a three-year-old ritual Ramesh had been conducting at Jadab’s house.

The family members had stripped off their clothes as the chanting of mantras were underway. When locals came to know about the Sahari family’s evil designs, they tried in vain to intervene. Soon after, they informed police. Ramesh then threatened to attack the villagers with machete and axe, a local said.

Police, para-military forces and the fire brigade had to conduct a five-hour operation to rescue the child and arrest the family members along with the godman. The child’s parents and grandmother were also part of the rituals.

Ramesh and his aides set a newly bought two-wheeler and a car on fire. Some other household items, including a television set and refrigerator, were also set ablaze.

Police had to fire five rounds in the air to bring the situation under control. During the firing, Jadab was shot in his legs. He was rushed to the hospital. Two journalists covering the incident were also injured in the melee.

(With inputs Ripunjoy Nath)