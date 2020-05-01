Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

Scientist at Madhya Pradesh Unit of IDSP Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The IDSP, which functions as part of the Health Directorate in Bhopal, is primarily responsible for mapping and forwarding the coronavirus infection reports to the state and central government.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:May 1, 2020, 9:51 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Scientist at Madhya Pradesh Unit of IDSP Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Image for representation. (PTI)

Bhopal: A scientist with the Madhya Pradesh unit of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) tested positive for the coronavirus and was hospitalised in Bhopal on Friday.

The IDSP, which functions as part of the Health Directorate in Bhopal, is primarily responsible for mapping and forwarding the coronavirus infection reports to the state and central government.

Shailendra Kuamr Singh, an insecticide expert posted with IDSP Bhopal, had earlier last month tested negative for COVID-19 but was again tested for the virus on April 25, the report of which turned a positive result on April 30.

Singh was admitted to Chirayu hospital in Bhopal on Friday morning. As a precautionary measure, samples of his family members were also taken.

“I had no COVID-19 symptoms, besides a minor throat soreness,” he said, adding he had been going to office until Thursday since he had some vital data that was important for COVID-19-related correspondence with various authorities.

Singh said he was the only one handling the affairs of his wing at the Health Directorate as most officials and employees were in quarantine.

Singh was part of the Health Commissioner’s recent order that pointed out the absence of staffers, including officials, at the Directorate and asked them to report back to duty. More than 80 of the department staffers had tested positive and the directorate was functioning with just a handful of employees.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    25,148

    +986*  

  • Total Confirmed

    35,365

    +1,755*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    9,065

    +692*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,152

    +77*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 01 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,017,044

    +21,074*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,274,747

    +64,763*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,023,911

    +37,954*  

  • Total DEATHS

    233,792

    +5,735*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres