Scientist at Madhya Pradesh Unit of IDSP Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Bhopal: A scientist with the Madhya Pradesh unit of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) tested positive for the coronavirus and was hospitalised in Bhopal on Friday.

The IDSP, which functions as part of the Health Directorate in Bhopal, is primarily responsible for mapping and forwarding the coronavirus infection reports to the state and central government.

Shailendra Kuamr Singh, an insecticide expert posted with IDSP Bhopal, had earlier last month tested negative for COVID-19 but was again tested for the virus on April 25, the report of which turned a positive result on April 30.

Singh was admitted to Chirayu hospital in Bhopal on Friday morning. As a precautionary measure, samples of his family members were also taken.

“I had no COVID-19 symptoms, besides a minor throat soreness,” he said, adding he had been going to office until Thursday since he had some vital data that was important for COVID-19-related correspondence with various authorities.

Singh said he was the only one handling the affairs of his wing at the Health Directorate as most officials and employees were in quarantine.

Singh was part of the Health Commissioner’s recent order that pointed out the absence of staffers, including officials, at the Directorate and asked them to report back to duty. More than 80 of the department staffers had tested positive and the directorate was functioning with just a handful of employees.

