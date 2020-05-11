INDIA

Scientists, Technologists on Frontlines of Global Battle Against Covid-19 Making Nation Proud: Prez

President Ram Nath Kovind.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday praised scientists and technologists working on the frontlines in the global battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, saying they are making the nation proud and self-reliant.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 11, 2020, 2:13 PM IST
The president also greeted fellow citizens on National Technology Day, marking the anniversary of the nuclear tests of 1998 in Rajasthan's Pokhran, on Monday.

"We recognise science and technology as the key instruments for inclusive progress. Our scientists and technologists are also on the frontlines of the global battle against COVID-19, making the nation proud," Kovind tweeted.

"On this occasion, we celebrate the incomparable contribution of the scientific community in making the nation self-reliant," he said.

