Scindia Inaugurates Bhubaneswar-Rourkela Flight Service Ahead of Odisha Hockey World Cup

As scheduled, the much-awaited Bhubaneswar-Rourkela flight service began today ahead of Odisha Hockey World Cup. Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurated the Bhubaneswar-Rourkela flight service ahead of the event through a video conferencing programme.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today flagged off the first flight from Bhubaneswar to Rourkela. Naveen flagged off the flight at the Biju Patnaik International Airport. The flight is being operated by Alliance Air. The flight took off at 10.45 AM and will land at Rourkela at 11.40 AM.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and other dignitaries were present during the flag-off ceremony. In return, the flight will take off at Rourkela at 12.05 PM and reach Bhubaneswar at 1 pm. The daily regular flights will start from the 12th of January. The price of the ticket has been fixed at Rs 2,800.

The World Hockey Cup is going to be held in Rourkela from the 13th of this month. 16 countries including India are coming to Odisha. All matches will be played in Rourkela and Bhubaneswar. Local people are very much happy to get air service from Rourkela.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said PM Narendra Modi fulfils yet another promise towards making air travel more accessible in Odisha. The commencement of flight operations from Rourkela Airport today marks a new dawn towards boosting regional air connectivity in Odisha.

