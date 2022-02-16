Scindia Urges Railways to Preserve Memories of Gwalior Light Railway Set Up by His Family 100 Years Ago

To save the last remaining piece of the historical Gwalior Light Railway or the Maharaja Railway, Union aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has written a letter to railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for stopping the auction process of the narrow gauge train coaches and the engine, which used to run between Gwalior and Sheopur Kalan for more than 100 years. Till its closure in 2020, the two feet-wide narrow gauge railway network, which connected hundreds of villages between the above mentioned destinations, held the distinction of being the world’s longest narrow (two feet) gauge rail network.

During the British Rule in India, the narrow gauge network was set by erstwhile Scindia for their state and was later taken over by the Railways after Independence and became part of North Central Railway.

The Railways has already auctioned 18 coaches of the old train and repeatedly plans to sell 11 more to scrap dealers. Following the intervention of the Union minister, it is expected that the auction process could be halted shortly.

After media reports, Scindia stepped in on Tuesday and wrote to the railway minister keeping the history of narrow gauge train alive and said besides offering transportation to locals, the train remains a tourist attraction for visitors from across the globe.

Moreover, the Scindia family scion has been making efforts to preserve this historical locomotive by getting it operated under the metro project or with the tourism corporation of the state as the heritage train. After sending a proposal to then railway minister Piyush Goyal, Scindia had sent the project for a feasibility study to MP Metro Rail Corporation for converting the train into a heritage train in the past, the minister said in the letter.

“An under process comprehensive mobility plan of Gwalior city is underway and in between I saw in media reports that the said train is being auctioned,” said Scindia urging the Minister of Railways to keep the coaches and engine of the historical train as it is until a decision on the heritage train or metro project is finalised.

The Railways has decided to close operations of the narrow gauge train due to high operational cost and the track being converted into a broad gauge, which has been sanctioned by the Railways. Due to poor maintenance, in last few years, the train ran at barely 5 km an hour at several stretches on the network.

Manoj Kumar Singh, the spokesperson of Jhansi Railway division, was quoted as saying that the coaches of the narrow gauge train, which have completed the lifespan, are being scrapped and for new coaches, and a decision from headquarters is being awaited. The Railways reportedly had all 54 coaches in store.

The History of Gwalior Light Railway

For over a century, the train, which used to thunder at a sluggish pace ferried hundreds of passengers mostly from village between Gwalior and Sheopur at nominal rates. It was started by the erstwhile rulers of Scindia family for facilitating rural populace of the Gwalior state in British era to commute between villages and cities to sell their crops and other produces, Gwalior-based senior journalist Keshav Pandey told News18 over phone.

The locals from small villages had this convenient transport at nominal rates for decades, Pandey added. Earlier the train ran on steam engine and later it was tagged to a diesel engine.

Gwalior Light Railway was a railway network completed without contribution of the British Rule. It was initiated by Maharaja Madhav Rao Scindia II in 1895 and was completed in 1909. The 200km track connected 28 small stations between Gwalior and Sheopur within 10 hours.

