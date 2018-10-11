English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Scolded by Parents for Flying Kites and Not Studying, Delhi Teen Kills Parents and Sister
Feeling humiliated, he first planned to end his life but later changed his mind thinking it was his family which had to be punished.
Police personnel guard the site where three members of a family were stabbed to death, in Vasant Kunj's Kishangarh area of New Delhi on Oct 10, 2018. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Enraged at the constant dressing down he received by his parents for not focusing on studies, a teenager allegedly confessed to the police that he had murdered his parents and his sister at their Kishangarh home in south Delhi in the early hours of Wednesday.
In the early hours of Wednesday, 19-year-old Suraj first attacked his father, Mithilesh Verma (44), and stabbed him eight times in the chest and belly, the police said, adding that he then went to the other room and stabbed his mother, Sia (38), seven times.
Thereafter, Suraj went to his 15-year-old sister's room, woke her up and then stabbed her too. They all died of excessive bleeding. He was later arrested in the evening.
Post the killings, Suraj inflicted injuries on himself and then alerted the neighbours saying intruders barged into their home and murdered his family. Suraj told the police that he escaped being killed as he played dead.
Police, however, did not buy the intruder theory as the main door of the house was shut from inside. It was during interrogation that Suraj broke down and allegedly confessed to have killed all three members of his family.
He further told the police that he was ill-treated by the family as he staged his own kidnapping three years ago.
Suraj, who was pursing civil engineering at a college in Gurgaon, further said that his father would beat him up for flying kites and not attending college. His father even threatened to throw him out of the house as well.
Feeling humiliated, he first planned to end his life but later changed his mind thinking it was his family which had to be punished.
