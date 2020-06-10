Scolded by Parents for Watching Cartoons for Several Hours, Pune Teen Hangs Self

Rebuked by his parents for watching cartoon shows on television, a 13-year-old boy committed suicide by hanging himself at his home in the city, police said here on Wednesday.

The boy had been watching TV set for several hours when his angry mother reprimanded him on Tuesday afternoon and his elder sister switched off the television in their ground floor room.

The upset teenager went up to the loft of their home in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar locality in Bibvewadi area of Pune and allegedly hanged himself from a ceiling fan with a scarf, even as his family remained unaware of the tragedy.

After he did not come down for several hours, his sister went upstairs and found him hanging. She raised an alarm, following which relatives and neighbours brought him down and rushed him to a nearby clinic where he was pronounced dead.

Bibvewadi Police reached the spot and sent the body to Sassoon General Hospital for an autopsy, after which an accidental death report was lodged.

Relatives of the boy said that his parents were small-time stage performers living with his grandmother in the slum area. According to preliminary police probe, the boy had attempted suicide earlier also after scolding by his parents.