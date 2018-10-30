English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Scolded for Coming Home Late, Haryana Girl Kills Herself by Drinking Pesticide
The girl had left her residence in Kharkhoda town on Monday in the absence of her father, who is a factory worker, her mother and her two brothers.
Image for representation only.
Chandigarh: A 17-year-old girl committed suicide by drinking pesticide in Haryana's Sonipat district after she was allegedly scolded by her mother for reaching home late, police said on Tuesday.
The girl left her residence in Kharkhoda town on Monday in the absence of her father, who is a factory worker, her mother and her two brothers, SHO of Kharkhoda police station Inspector Rajiv said. "She returned home late on Monday. She was questioned and scolded by her mother after she returned. The girl later drank some pesticide and died late in the night," the SHO said quoting the statement given to the police by the teen's family.
Suspecting foul play, a local called up Jarot police chowki on Tuesday morning, Rajiv said. "A police team reached the cremation ground. The last rites were about to start. We made inquiries and found during preliminary investigation that the girl drank pesticide and died as a result of that," he said.
"However, we have sent the viscera for examination to Forensic Science Laboratory at Madhuban and if the cause of death turns out to be something else, then we will proceed further in the case as per law," he said.
