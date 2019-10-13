Scolded for Taking Friend's iPad, 18-year-old Shoots Self with Father's Revolver
Ranveer Singh, a Class XII student, was a resident of Sultanpind village in Amritsar. He shot himself in the head near Ramsoo on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway late on Saturday, a police official said.
Representative image.
Ramban/Jammu: An 18-year-old student from Punjab allegedly committed suicide in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district by shooting himself using his father's licensed revolver after he was scolded for taking a friend's iPad, police said on Sunday.
The teenager was rushed to district hospital, Ramban, where he was declared brought dead by doctors, he said.
Singh's family told police that he had left home on Saturday afternoon on the pretext of going to a tuition class, station house officer (SHO) of Ramsoo police station Javid Iqbal said.
According to preliminary investigation, the teenager was scolded by his father, a jeweller, earlier in the day for taking an iPad from a friend, he said.
A post-mortem was conducted and the body would be handed over to the deceased's family members, who reached the district headquarters, after completion of legal formalities, the SHO said.
