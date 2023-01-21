Scoot Airlines Submits Report to DGCA, Provides Free Rebooking, Refund Options to Affected Passengers

Scoot airlines informed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) that it has provided the 17 affected passengers who were to board a Singapore-bound flight but were left behind due to a change in schedule, with multiple options including free rebooking of flights and 120 per cent refund.

The DGCA had sought a report from the airline about the incident that took place at the Amritsar airport on January 18.

The Singapore-bound flight was scheduled to depart from the Sri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport in Amritsar that day at 7.55 p.m.

But the airline says the flight was rescheduled to depart Amritsar at 3.45 p.m. on January 18 instead of the original departure time due to inclement weather conditions affecting departures.

“Scoot sincerely apologises for the inconvenience caused. We are currently working to provide affected customers with the necessary assistance," the airline had said.

In its reply to the DGCA, all the affected passengers have been provided with the options to rebook free in another flight within 14 days; a 120 per cent refund in form of vouchers’ and a 100 per cent refund by the airline by mode of payment.

The airline also reported that the 17 passengers have been looked after.

“DGCA appreciates the prompt response from the airline," the aviation regulator said on Saturday.

