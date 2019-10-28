Scooter-borne Couple Mowed Down by Unknown Vehicle in New Delhi's Kalkaji
The incident took place on Sunday at around 5.30 am on Nehru Place Flyover. They had some serious head injuries and their damaged scooter was also recovered from the spot.
Representative image.
New Delhi: A scooter-borne couple was killed after being hit by an unknown vehicle while they were returning from a temple in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji area on Diwali, police said on Monday.
The incident took place on Sunday at around 5.30 am on Nehru Place Flyover, a senior police officer said.
The victims, who were identified as Tarun Kumar Bhardwaj (27) and Riya Sharma (20), residents of Chirag Delhi Village, were rushed to AIIMS hospital where they were declared brought dead, the officer said.
The bodies were handed over to their relatives after the post mortem, police said.
A case under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code IPC has been registered at Kalkaji police station, they said, adding search for the offending vehicle is on.
