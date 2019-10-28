Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Diwali 2019
News18 » India
1-min read

Scooter-borne Couple Mowed Down by Unknown Vehicle in New Delhi's Kalkaji

The incident took place on Sunday at around 5.30 am on Nehru Place Flyover. They had some serious head injuries and their damaged scooter was also recovered from the spot.

PTI

Updated:October 28, 2019, 9:01 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Scooter-borne Couple Mowed Down by Unknown Vehicle in New Delhi's Kalkaji
Representative image.

New Delhi: A scooter-borne couple was killed after being hit by an unknown vehicle while they were returning from a temple in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji area on Diwali, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday at around 5.30 am on Nehru Place Flyover, a senior police officer said.

The victims, who were identified as Tarun Kumar Bhardwaj (27) and Riya Sharma (20), residents of Chirag Delhi Village, were rushed to AIIMS hospital where they were declared brought dead, the officer said.

They had some serious head injuries and their damaged scooter was also recovered from the spot.

The bodies were handed over to their relatives after the post mortem, police said.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code IPC has been registered at Kalkaji police station, they said, adding search for the offending vehicle is on.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram