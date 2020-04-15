Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 » India
1-min read

Scooterist Made to Squat Holding Ears in Tripura on Bengali New Year's Day; Jawan Suspended

A purported video has gone viral that showed two TSR jawans stopping him and one of them asking him to squat holding his ears. The youth held his ears but hesitated to squat when the jawan started beating him up with a baton.

PTI

Updated:April 15, 2020, 10:28 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Scooterist Made to Squat Holding Ears in Tripura on Bengali New Year's Day; Jawan Suspended
Representative image.

A Tripura State Rifles (TSR) jawan was suspended on Wednesday allegedly for making a scooterist squat holding his ears apparently as a punishment for violating the lockdown norms on the Bengali New Year's day, officials said.

The incident occurred at Udaipur in Gomati district, about 60km from here, while the youth was returning from market on Tuesday.

A purported video of the incident that has gone viral showed two TSR jawans stopping him and one of them asking him to squat holding his ears. The youth held his ears but hesitated to squat when the jawan started beating him up with a baton.

Finally, he gave in and obeyed his order. A middle-aged woman who was standing beside the scooter was seen requesting the man in uniform with folded hands to forgive him. The other jawan then came forward and allowed the man to leave.

Tripura Police Cyber Crime Cell on their official Facebook page said the erring jawan was suspended pending inquiry.

"Some social media platforms are showing the beatings by one TSR jawan in Udaipur, Gomati district. It is to inform you all that the TSR jawan has been suspended pending enquiry. Tripura Police does not subscribe to the idea of use of excessive force," the cyber crime cell said in the post.

TSR is a paramilitary force of the state.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    10,197

    +925*  

  • Total Confirmed

    11,933

    +1118*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,343

    +154*  

  • Total DEATHS

    392

    +39*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 15 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,401,201

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,035,299

    +37,439

  • Cured/Discharged

    503,042

     

  • Total DEATHS

    130,712

    +4,112
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres