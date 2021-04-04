Scorching Sun in Forces Political Leaders to Tweak Campaign Strategy in Bengal's Birbhum

Birbhum: The political heat is rising in West Bengal as the polling day gets closer in the Birbhum district. The mercury is also equally rising in the scorching summer. The rising temperature has thrown a new challenge for political parties as it is almost impossible to go out of home during the day. While it is still spring in the calendar, during the day the temperature remains between 36 to 40 degrees Celcius.

Leaders and workers from various political parties are finding new ways to combat the heat during the campaign. They are carrying water and ORS packets and a few are holding small meetings in auditorium or community halls instead of large gathering in open grounds. Most of the party workers are trying to complete the outdoor campaigning during morning hours.

The nomination filling process officially started from March 31. The candidates are filling nomination during the first half of the day as the temperature soars by noon. The district administration has announced building of tents at various polling booths for the voters so that the voters can get some relief from the heat while waiting in queue to cast their votes.

The candidates of major parties are yet to file their nominations. According to sources, the Left party candidate will submit the nominations on April 3, the TMC candidate on April 5 and the BJP candidate on April 6. Voting for the 11 Assembly seats in Birbhum district will be held on April 29, the eighth and last phase of the West Bengal Assembly election. The result will be announced on May 2.