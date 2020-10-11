Scoreboard Of IPL Match Between DC And MI

Abu Dhabi: Scoreboard of the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians here on Sunday. Delhi Capitals Innings: Prithvi Shaw c Krunal Pandya b Boult 4 Shikhar Dhawan not out 69 Ajinkya Rahane lbw b Krunal Pandya 15 Shreyas Iyer c Boult b Krunal Pandya 42 Marcus Stoinis run out (Yadav/Chahar) 13 Alex Carey not out 14 Extras: (W-5) 5 Total: (for 4 wickets in 20 overs) 162 Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-24, 3-109, 4-130 Bowling: Trent Boult 4-0-36-1, James Pattinson 3-0-37-0, Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-26-0, Krunal Pandya 4-0-26-2, Kieron Pollard 1-0-10-0, Rahul Chahar 4-0-27-0. MORE .

