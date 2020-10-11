Scoreboard Of IPL Match Between DC And MI

The court sought the law ministry’s response after going through a statement by the World Health Organisation, which has declared virginity testing as unscientific, medically unnecessary and unreliable.
Scoreboard of the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians here on Sunday. Delhi Capitals Innings: Prithvi Shaw c Krunal Pandya b Boult 4 Shikhar Dhawan not out 69 Ajinkya Rahane lbw b Krunal Pandya 15 Shreyas Iyer c Boult b Krunal Pandya 42 Marcus Stoinis run out (Yadav/Chahar) 13 Alex Carey not out 14 Extras: (W-5) 5 Total: (for 4 wickets in 20 overs) 162 Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-24, 3-109, 4-130 Bowling: Trent Boult 4-0-36-1, James Pattinson 3-0-37-0, Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-26-0, Krunal Pandya 4-0-26-2, Kieron Pollard 1-0-10-0, Rahul Chahar 4-0-27-0. MORE .
Abu Dhabi: Scoreboard of the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians here on Sunday. Delhi Capitals Innings: Prithvi Shaw c Krunal Pandya b Boult 4 Shikhar Dhawan not out 69 Ajinkya Rahane lbw b Krunal Pandya 15 Shreyas Iyer c Boult b Krunal Pandya 42 Marcus Stoinis run out (Yadav/Chahar) 13 Alex Carey not out 14 Extras: (W-5) 5 Total: (for 4 wickets in 20 overs) 162 Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-24, 3-109, 4-130 Bowling: Trent Boult 4-0-36-1, James Pattinson 3-0-37-0, Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-26-0, Krunal Pandya 4-0-26-2, Kieron Pollard 1-0-10-0, Rahul Chahar 4-0-27-0. MORE .
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor