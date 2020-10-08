INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData

 Live score

News18 »
1-MIN READ

Scoreboard Of IPL Match Between SRH And KXIP

Scoreboard Of IPL Match Between SRH And KXIP

Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab here on Thursday. Sunriserss Hyderabad Innings: David Warner c Maxwell b Ravi Bishnoi 52 Jonny Bairstow lbw b Ravi Bishnoi 97 Abdul Samad c Arshdeep Singh b Ravi Bishnoi 8 Manish Pandey c & b Arshdeep Singh 1 Kane Williamson not out 20 Priyam Garg c Pooran b Arshdeep Singh 0 Abhishek Sharma c Maxwell b Mohammed Shami 12 Rashid Khan not out Extras: (LB-1, NB-1,W-9) 11 Total: (for 6 wickets in 20 overs) 201 Fall of wickets: 1-160, 2-160, 3-161, 4-173, 5-175, 6-199 Bowling: Sheldon Cottrell 3-0-33-0, Mujeeb Ur Rahman 4-0-39-0, Mohammed Shami 4-0-40-1, Glenn Maxwell 2-0-26-0, Ravi Bishnoi 3-0-29-3, Arshdeep Singh 4-0-33-2. MORE .

Dubai: Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab here on Thursday. Sunriserss Hyderabad Innings: David Warner c Maxwell b Ravi Bishnoi 52 Jonny Bairstow lbw b Ravi Bishnoi 97 Abdul Samad c Arshdeep Singh b Ravi Bishnoi 8 Manish Pandey c & b Arshdeep Singh 1 Kane Williamson not out 20 Priyam Garg c Pooran b Arshdeep Singh 0 Abhishek Sharma c Maxwell b Mohammed Shami 12 Rashid Khan not out Extras: (LB-1, NB-1,W-9) 11 Total: (for 6 wickets in 20 overs) 201 Fall of wickets: 1-160, 2-160, 3-161, 4-173, 5-175, 6-199 Bowling: Sheldon Cottrell 3-0-33-0, Mujeeb Ur Rahman 4-0-39-0, Mohammed Shami 4-0-40-1, Glenn Maxwell 2-0-26-0, Ravi Bishnoi 3-0-29-3, Arshdeep Singh 4-0-33-2. MORE .

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: October 8, 2020, 10:00 PM IST
Next Story
Loading