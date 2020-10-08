Scoreboard Of IPL Match Between SRH And KXIP

Dubai: Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab here on Thursday. Sunriserss Hyderabad Innings: David Warner c Maxwell b Ravi Bishnoi 52 Jonny Bairstow lbw b Ravi Bishnoi 97 Abdul Samad c Arshdeep Singh b Ravi Bishnoi 8 Manish Pandey c & b Arshdeep Singh 1 Kane Williamson not out 20 Priyam Garg c Pooran b Arshdeep Singh 0 Abhishek Sharma c Maxwell b Mohammed Shami 12 Rashid Khan not out Extras: (LB-1, NB-1,W-9) 11 Total: (for 6 wickets in 20 overs) 201 Fall of wickets: 1-160, 2-160, 3-161, 4-173, 5-175, 6-199 Bowling: Sheldon Cottrell 3-0-33-0, Mujeeb Ur Rahman 4-0-39-0, Mohammed Shami 4-0-40-1, Glenn Maxwell 2-0-26-0, Ravi Bishnoi 3-0-29-3, Arshdeep Singh 4-0-33-2. MORE .

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor