Scoreboard Of IPL Match Between SRH And RR

The court sought the law ministry’s response after going through a statement by the World Health Organisation, which has declared virginity testing as unscientific, medically unnecessary and unreliable.
Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals here on Sunday. Sunrisers Hyderabad Innings: David Warner b Archer 48 Jonny Bairstow c Samson b Kartik Tyagi 16 Manish Pandey c Tewatia b Unadkat 54 Kane Williamson not out 22 Priyam Garg run out (Archer/Buttler) 15 Extras: (NB-1, W-2) 3 Total: (for 4 wickets in 20 overs) 158 Fall of wickets: 1-23, 2-96, 3-122, 4-158 Bowling: Jofra Archer 4-0-25-1, Shreyas Gopal 4-0-31-0, Kartik Tyagi 3-0-29-1, Jaydev Unadkat 4-0-31-1, Rahul Tewatia 4-0-35-0, Ben Stokes 1-0-7-0.MORE .
Dubai: Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals here on Sunday. Sunrisers Hyderabad Innings: David Warner b Archer 48 Jonny Bairstow c Samson b Kartik Tyagi 16 Manish Pandey c Tewatia b Unadkat 54 Kane Williamson not out 22 Priyam Garg run out (Archer/Buttler) 15 Extras: (NB-1, W-2) 3 Total: (for 4 wickets in 20 overs) 158 Fall of wickets: 1-23, 2-96, 3-122, 4-158 Bowling: Jofra Archer 4-0-25-1, Shreyas Gopal 4-0-31-0, Kartik Tyagi 3-0-29-1, Jaydev Unadkat 4-0-31-1, Rahul Tewatia 4-0-35-0, Ben Stokes 1-0-7-0.MORE .
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor