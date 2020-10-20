Scoreboard Of IPL Match: Delhi Capitals Vs Kings XI Punjab
The court sought the law ministry’s response after going through a statement by the World Health Organisation, which has declared virginity testing as unscientific, medically unnecessary and unreliable.
Scoreboard of the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab here on Tuesday. Delhi Capitals Innings Prithvi Shaw c Maxwell b Neesham 7 Shikhar Dhawan not out 106 Shreyas Iyer c Rahul b M Ashwin 14 Rishabh Pant c Agarwal b Maxwell 14 Marcus Stoinis c Agarwal b Shami 9 Shimron Hetmyer b Shami 10 Extras: (LB-1 W-3) 4 Total: (For 5 wickets in 20 overs) 164 Fall of Wickets: 1/25 2/73 3/106 4/141 5/164 Bowling: Glenn Maxwell 4-0-31-1, Mohammed Shami 4-0-28-2, Arshdeep Singh 3-0-30-0, James Neesham 2-0-17-1, Murugan Ashwin 4-0-33-1, Ravi Bishnoi 3-0-24-0. More .
- PTI
- Last Updated: October 20, 2020, 22:27 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
Dubai: Scoreboard of the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab here on Tuesday. Delhi Capitals Innings Prithvi Shaw c Maxwell b Neesham 7 Shikhar Dhawan not out 106 Shreyas Iyer c Rahul b M Ashwin 14 Rishabh Pant c Agarwal b Maxwell 14 Marcus Stoinis c Agarwal b Shami 9 Shimron Hetmyer b Shami 10 Extras: (LB-1 W-3) 4 Total: (For 5 wickets in 20 overs) 164 Fall of Wickets: 1/25 2/73 3/106 4/141 5/164 Bowling: Glenn Maxwell 4-0-31-1, Mohammed Shami 4-0-28-2, Arshdeep Singh 3-0-30-0, James Neesham 2-0-17-1, Murugan Ashwin 4-0-33-1, Ravi Bishnoi 3-0-24-0. More .
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor