Scotland Yard Officer Shot Dead At Police Station By Suspect Under Custody

London: A Scotland Yard officer was shot dead at a police station in south London by a man arrested in the early hours of Friday. The Metropolitan Police said it has launched a murder investigation. The 23-year-old suspect has been taken to hospital with a gunshot wound and remains in a critical condition.

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel and Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick both issued statements expressing their shock over the incident. I am deeply shocked and saddened to learn that a Metropolitan Police Officer has been shot and killed in the line of duty, said Patel. This is a sad day for our country and another terrible reminder of how our police officers put themselves in danger each and every day to keep the rest of us safe, she said.

The officer was shot by a man who was being detained at Croydon Custody Centre in Windmill Lane in London. Officers and paramedics treated him at the scene and he was rushed to hospital by London Ambulance Service but subsequently died. The suspect was detained at the scene before being taken to hospital. The Met Police said no police firearms were discharged during the incident, indicating that the weapon may have belonged to the suspect.

This is a truly shocking incident in which one of our colleagues has lost his life in the most tragic circumstances. My heart goes out to his family, direct colleagues and friends, said Met Commissioner Cressida Dick. “When a colleague dies in the line of duty the shockwaves and sadness reverberates throughout the Met and our communities. Policing is a family, within London and nationally, and we will all deeply mourn our colleague, she said.

The commissioner said that the investigation into the killing is in its early stages as officers establish the circumstances surrounding the incident. The incident has also been referred to the UK’s Independent Office for Police Conduct, who will lead an independent investigation in accordance with rules around firearms.

