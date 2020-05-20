Scottish Actor was Asked to Vacate Flat, He Took his Sweet Revenge from the Landlord in Review Video

In an unusual turn of events, a Scottish actor was told to vacate the flat he was living in and shoot a video of the place for a prospective tenant.

Unhappy with the landlord’s move, Sandy Batchelor decided to take revenge in his own unique way.

He did shoot the video but gave a not-so glowing review of the apartment. He starts the clip by showing the condition of the living room and can be heard saying, “Right welcome to the virtual viewing of our flat, this is the living room, all this is coming with us because the flat comes unfurnished.”

He then goes on say, “There’s the bins just outside the living room window, that’s lovely in the summer when it’s hot”.

Sandy gave details of the doors and said they are not working. Not only did he dissect the condition of the room and garden, he even pasted notes that read, “Don’t rent this flat’, “You will hate it here”, and “There is a ghost whoo!”

Instead of giving the 2-minute-20-second long footage to a letting agent, he ended up uploading it on Twitter.

Through his post’s caption, he claimed he was “forced out” of the room. “Our letting agent asked us to make a video of the flat we are basically being forced out of. I wish them the very best of luck,” read the caption.

Since being shared on the micro-blogging site, the clip has been viewed over 7 million times. Over 3.5 lakh people have liked the post and 80,000 have retweeted it.

Some users commented on the post, with one user saying, “Estate Agents must be queuing up to employ you. Well you are telling the truth. Well done.”





