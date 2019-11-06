Take the pledge to vote

Scrap Dealer from UP Village Arrested for Posting 'Objectionable' Picture of PM Modi on Social Media

Raja alias Javed, 20, is a resident of Yaqoobpur village, and is accused of posting the "objectionable" picture of the prime minister on WhatsApp and Facebook, the police said.

PTI

Updated:November 6, 2019, 10:20 PM IST
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Noida: A scrap dealer was arrested on Wednesday for posting an alleged objectionable picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media, police said.

Raja alias Javed, 20, is a resident of Yaqoobpur village, and is accused of posting the "objectionable" picture of the prime minister on WhatsApp and Facebook, the police said.

"A complaint was made against the accused on Monday and an FIR registered on the basis of that. He was arrested from Nagla Bus Stand by the Phase 2 police around 1.30 pm today," an official said.

The mobile phone used by him for uploading the picture has been seized and he has been remanded in judicial custody be a local court, the official said.

Raja has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 500 (defamation) and 505 (public mischief) and relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act, the police said.

Earlier in 2014, Raja was once booked in a case of theft, the police said.

When asked about the complainant in the case, an official privy to the probe said the complainant's identity was being guarded as it was a sensitive issue.

