india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#MehulChoksi#Sanjeevani
News18» News»India»Scrap Godown Gutted in Major Fire in Maharashtra, No Injuries Reported
1-MIN READ

Scrap Godown Gutted in Major Fire in Maharashtra, No Injuries Reported

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

The blaze erupted around 1 am at the godown that is located in Avchitpada area of the town.

A scrap godown located in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra’s Thane district was reduced to ashes in a massive fire that broke out early on Friday, an official said. The blaze erupted around 1 am at the godown that is located in Avchitpada area of the town, said Santosh Kadam, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell of the Thane civic body.

Three fire engines, including two from Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) and one from Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) were rushed to the spot and the situation was brought under control, he said. Nobody was was injured in the incident and the cause behind the fire is being probed, he added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:June 04, 2021, 12:49 IST