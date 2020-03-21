PIL in Supreme Court Seeks Increase in COVID-19 Tests, More Quarantine Centres as Outbreak Spreads
The petition also sought setting up of temporary hospital beds and facilitating thermal screening at public places in view of the coronavirus spread.
Medics on duty at an isolation ward in the wake of coronavirus (COVID 19), at Railway Hospital, in Prayagraj. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in the Supreme Court on Saturday asking the government to ramp up Covid-19 testing after a sharp spike in confirmed cases was registered across the country this week.
The PIL was filed by journalist Prashant Tandon and social activist Kunjana Singh through advocates Ashima Mandla and Fuzail Ahmad Ayyubi.
The plea has also sought an increase in the number of quarantine and isolation centres, setting up of temporary hospital beds, and facilitating thermal screening at public places in view of the coronavirus spread.
Novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 271 on Saturday after fresh cases were reported in various parts of the country, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Among these are 39 foreign nationals, including 17 from Italy, three from the Philippines, two from the United Kingdom, one each belonging to Canada, Indonesia and Singapore. The total figure also includes four deaths — reported from Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra.
The initial strategy of the government was limited to testing those with travel history and showing symptoms and those who came in contact with such persons.
With experts questioning if India is testing enough to register any community transmissions, the policy has been revised now to test even those who are hospitalised with severe and acute respiratory syndrome.
The plea has been listed before the Supreme Court on Monday.
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- When Sargun Mehta and Karan Wahi Bonded Over a Fake Friend Request
- Global Smartphone Shipments See Highest-Ever 38 Percent Fall Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
- Four New Asteroids are Approaching Earth This Weekend, Says NASA
- Goodbye Suzuki Hayabusa; Here's Why the Dhoom Bike Was so Popular in India
- IAF Confident to Get Rafale Jet by May 2020 Despite Production Cut in France Amidst Coronavirus Scare