Scribe Held for NCP Worker's Murder Remanded in Police Custody

Hare was killed in Jategaon Phata in Parner on November 30 last year.

A journalist arrested in connection with the murder of an NCP worker was on Sunday remanded in police custody till March 20 by an Ahmednagar court, an official said. Bal Bothe, who had been on the run after his name cropped up in the murder of NCP worker Rekha Hare, was held on Saturday from Hyderabad.

He has been remanded in police custody till March 20, said Ahmednagar Superintendent of Police Manoj Patil. Hare was killed in Jategaon Phata in Parner on November 30 last year.

Incidentally, police recovered a note which informed about whom to contact in case Bothe was found dead, Patil added.

first published:March 14, 2021, 21:27 IST
