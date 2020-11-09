Scribe Seriously Injured in UP's Lalitpur After Village Head's Sons Assault Him

A local scribe was seriously injured after being allegedly roughed up by sons of a village head here, police said on Monday. Vinay Tiwari (35), working for a local Hindi newspaper, was capturing a video of the construction of a link road at Dhaurra village on Saturday when sons of the village head attacked him with lathis following a heated debate, area SHO Jai Prakash Chaubey said.

Tiwari was seriously injured and referred to Jhansi Medical College Hospital with multiple fractures, the SHO said.

Police said they have lodged an FIR against five people, including the village head. The victim's family alleged that the village head's son Abhishek Mishra is close to a state minister and his father is a district-level BJP leader. They also accused police of inaction.