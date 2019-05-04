Take the pledge to vote

SC's 2018 Rafale Judgment Correct, Says Govt in Fresh Affidavit, Asks Court to Junk Review Pleas 'Right Away'

The government asserted that judicial scrutinies based on illegally obtained State secrets can have serious repercussions on national security.

Utkarsh Anand | CNN-News18

Updated:May 4, 2019, 11:45 AM IST
SC's 2018 Rafale Judgment Correct, Says Govt in Fresh Affidavit, Asks Court to Junk Review Pleas 'Right Away'
Image for representation.
New Delhi: The Centre on Saturday told the Supreme Court that monitoring of the Rafale deal by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) could not be construed as parallel negotiations and rejected all demands of criminal investigation into the matter.

The government, by way of two affidavits, asked the court to “junk review petitions right away”, emphasising that review of the fighter jets’ procurement process will “impact national security in the current security environment in the country, and in the neighbouring countries being well known”.

The government also questioned the Supreme Court order of April 10, which had allowed “secret” documents. It asserted that judicial scrutinies based on illegally obtained State secrets can have serious repercussions on national security, financial interests and finally on the “very existence of the Indian State”.

The Centre told the court that India got Rafale jet at a cheaper price and the SC’s judgment of December 2018 where it dismissed pleas challenging procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France was right.

The court will now hear the case on Monday.
