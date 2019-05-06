Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

SC Panel Clears CJI Ranjan Gogoi of Sexual Harassment Charges, Report May Not be Made Public

The Supreme Court said that the report has been submitted to the Chief Justice and the next senior judge of the top court, and that as it was an informal inquiry, it is "not liable to be made public".

News18.com

Updated:May 6, 2019, 5:54 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
SC Panel Clears CJI Ranjan Gogoi of Sexual Harassment Charges, Report May Not be Made Public
CJI Ranjan Gogoi had dismissed sexual harassment allegations against him as a serious threat to the judiciary’s independence. (File photo/PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: The three-member in-house inquiry panel formed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi to probe the sexual harassment charges against himself has given him a clean chit and said it has found no substance in the allegations levelled by the former SC staffer.

The panel, led by Justice SA Bobde, said the report has been submitted to the Chief Justice and the next senior judge of the top court, and said that as it was an informal inquiry, it is "not liable to be made public".

"The in-house inquiry committee has found no substance in the allegations in the complaint dated April 19 of a former employee of the Supreme Court," the Supreme Court said in a statement. Justices Indira Banerjee and Indu Malhotra were the other two judges on the panel.

The former woman apex court staffer had in an affidavit sent to 22 SC judges described two incidents of alleged molestation, days after Justice Gogoi was appointed CJI last October, and her subsequent persecution. The woman, who had worked at Justice Gogoi's home office in Delhi, alleged she was removed from service after she rebuffed his "sexual advances".

She had withdrawn from the in-house inquiry on April 30 after its third in-chamber hearing, saying that she felt she was unlikely to get any justice there. The former SC employee had raised concerns about she not being allowed to take her lawyer to the hearing, the fact that there was no video or audio recording of the committee proceedings, and that she was not supplied even a copy of her statements during the first two sittings on April 26 and 29.

Chief Justice Gogoi had appeared before the panel as the court had decided to go ahead with the inquiry even after the complainant opted out. He had dismissed the allegations against him as a serious threat to the judiciary’s independence and a plot aimed at attacking the office of the CJI. A parallel inquiry into the "conspiracy angle" is also being conducted by former SC judge AK Patnaik.

According to media reports, there was also some concern within the court regarding the manner the proceedings were conducted. Justice Chandrachud, in line to be the CJI in 2022, had on May 2 written to the three judges in the probe panel that the “credibility of the Supreme Court would be further damaged if they decided to continue with the probe in the absence of the complainant”.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram