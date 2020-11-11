News18 Logo

SC's 'Outrage' on Right to Liberty Has Been Selective for Kashmiris: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti

File photo of PDP leader and former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti's remarks came in light of the Supreme Court's observations while hearing the bail plea of Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said while she agrees with the Supreme Court's "outrage" on right to liberty, it has been selective when it comes to Kashmiris. Her remarks came in light of the Supreme Court's observations while hearing the bail plea of Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami.

"Agree with SCs outrage on right to liberty. But sadly this outrage has been selective as there are hundreds of Kashmiris & journalists languishing in jails on baseless charges. Forget court ruling they didn't even get a hearing. Why no sense of urgency for their liberty?" Mufti wrote on Twitter.


