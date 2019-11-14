Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

'SC's Rafale Order is Victory of National Security': Ravi Shankar Prasad Says Rahul Must Apologise

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said hailed the Supreme Court's order on the Rafale deal, calling it a decision of the 'honest-decision process of the Modi government.

PTI

Updated:November 14, 2019, 2:23 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'SC's Rafale Order is Victory of National Security': Ravi Shankar Prasad Says Rahul Must Apologise
File photo of Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the Supreme Court gave a clean chit to the government on the Rafale deal and said he lied in Parliament and stooped to the "shameful" extent of misquoting the top court deliberately.

Addressing a press conference at the party office here, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the Congress and in particular, its former president Gandhi must apologise to the country.

Hailing the Supreme Court's order on the Rafale deal as a victory of the country's national security, Prasad said, "It is recognition of the honest decision-making process of the Narendra Modi government...Satayamav Jayete. The Congress party must apologise and Rahul Gandhi, in particular, must apologise to the country."

Hitting at Gandhi and his family, he said, "People having saga of corruption from Jeep scandal to Bofors to Submarine to AugustaWestland, were undertaking a political programme masquerading at the quest of justice.

"Raising false allegations on the Rafale deal was the lowest point of political discourse that he stooped to the shameful extent of misquoting the supreme court deliberately," Prasad said.

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the review petitions against its verdict in the Rafale deal on grounds that they lacked merit, reiterating its clean chit to the Modi government in the fighter jet agreement with French firm Dassault Aviation.

The top court also closed the contempt plea against Gandhi for wrongly attributing to the apex court his "chowkidar chor hai" remark in the Rafale case against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The court said the remarks made by Gandhi were far from true and he should have refrained from those and could have been careful.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram