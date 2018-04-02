English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SC/ST Act: Centre Files Review Petition in Supreme Court
The decision comes after some ruling party MPs and senior ministers in the government met top BJP leadership seeking immediate intervention in the case after the Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe Prevention of Atrocities Act verdict of the Supreme Court.
A view of the Supreme Court building.
New Delhi: In the face of stiff pressure from both within the NDA and opposition, Union Law Ministry filed a review petition in the Supreme Court on Monday on the Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe Prevention of Atrocities Act verdict.
The decision comes after some ruling party MPs and senior ministers in the government met top BJP leadership seeking immediate intervention in the case.
The apex court last week barred immediate arrest on the registration of the FIR under the Act, preliminary enquiry within seven days and introduction of provisions of anticipatory bail.
Union Minister and NDA ally Ram Vilas Paswan had expressed apprehensions on the impact of the SC order. He told reporters last week that Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe communities in the country are angry and disappointed at Supreme Court's verdict on SC/ST Atrocities Prevention Act.
Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party has also filed a review petition before the apex court on the issue.
The SC/ST Atrocities Act was first passed in 1989 by the Janata Dal government led by VP Singh. Paswan as Social Justice Minister in the government piloted the original bill.
Another NDA ally and minister, Ramdas Athawale had also met Finance minister Arun Jaitely and BJP President Amit Shah to express his concerns on the SC order.
Opposition parties led by the Congress had staged a protest in Parliament this session against the verdict seeking immediate intervention from the government.
Also Watch
The decision comes after some ruling party MPs and senior ministers in the government met top BJP leadership seeking immediate intervention in the case.
The apex court last week barred immediate arrest on the registration of the FIR under the Act, preliminary enquiry within seven days and introduction of provisions of anticipatory bail.
Union Minister and NDA ally Ram Vilas Paswan had expressed apprehensions on the impact of the SC order. He told reporters last week that Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe communities in the country are angry and disappointed at Supreme Court's verdict on SC/ST Atrocities Prevention Act.
Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party has also filed a review petition before the apex court on the issue.
The SC/ST Atrocities Act was first passed in 1989 by the Janata Dal government led by VP Singh. Paswan as Social Justice Minister in the government piloted the original bill.
Another NDA ally and minister, Ramdas Athawale had also met Finance minister Arun Jaitely and BJP President Amit Shah to express his concerns on the SC order.
Opposition parties led by the Congress had staged a protest in Parliament this session against the verdict seeking immediate intervention from the government.
Also Watch
-
Baaghi 2 | Is It Worth the High? | Review
-
Friday 30 March , 2018
Easter Special : Technicolour Toasties, Cheesy Hot Cross Buns Dished Out For Good Friday & Easter
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
Baaghi 2 | Is It Worth the High? | Review
Friday 30 March , 2018 Easter Special : Technicolour Toasties, Cheesy Hot Cross Buns Dished Out For Good Friday & Easter
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Dismissing Kohli and Dhoni on My Bucket List This IPL: Kuldeep
- Defunct Chinese Space Laboratory Plunges Back to Earth over Pacific
- Arpita Khan Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez Recreate Salman Khan's Jumme Ki Raat Moment at Ahil's Birthday Party
- Victoria Beckham's Staff 'Raging' Over Firing Of Workers
- Patriotism, Pride, Admiration, Humility: Abhishek Bachchan Feels Many Emotions At Attari Border Ceremony