SCTEVT Winter 2017 Diploma Results declared at sctevtodisha.nic.in; Check Now!
SCTEVT had organized the diploma examinations in the last year across the state of Odisha.
Screen grab of the official website of SCTEVT.
SCTEVT Winter 2017 Diploma Results have been declared by the State Council for Technical Education and Vocational Training (SCTEVT), Odisha for 1st Semester regular, 1st Semester ex-regular and 6th semester ex-regular examination. SCTEVT had organized the diploma examinations in the last year across the state of Odisha. Candidates who had appeared for the same can follow the instructions below and download their result now:
How to download SCTEVT Winter 2017 Diploma Results?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://sctevtodisha.nic.in/en/
Step 2 – Click on the ‘View Result’ tab
Step 3 – Click on the result notification for which you had appeared viz:
Result of 1st Semester Winter-2017 (Regular) Click Here
Result of 1st Semester Winter-2017 (Ex-Regular) Click Here
Result of 6th Semester Winter-2017 (Ex-Regular) Click Here
Step 4 – Enter your Registration Number, Student Name, Date of Birth, security code and click on Search
Step 5 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://sctevtservices.nic.in/Diploma/Public/ViewResult.aspx
About SCTEVT, Odisha
The State Council for Technical Education and Vocational Training (SCTE & VT), Odisha manages the 93 Diploma as well as 639 ITI colleges in the state of Odisha. SCTE & VT offers 3 years’ Diploma for regular & 2 years’ Diploma for lateral entry for Engineering courses across the technical institutions that come under its purview.
The Council is engaged in education and evaluation of the students enrolled in various diplomas, vocational programmes and courses offered by SCTEVT.
