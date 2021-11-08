Sculptor Sudarshan Sahoo Receives Padma Vibhushan, 5 Others from Odisha Get Padma Shri

Renowned sculptor from Odisha, Sudarshan Sahoo, was conferred with the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award of the country, for his distinguished work in the field of Art.

The veteran received the prestigious award from President Ram Nath Kovind at a function at Rashtrapati Bhawan today.

Besides, Padma Shri was conferred on five personalities from Odisha — Shanti Devi, Purnamasi Jani, Rajat Kumar Kar, Krishna Mohan Pathi and Nanda Prusty.

While Shanti Devi received Padma Shri for her distinguished service in the field of Social Work, Purnamasi Jani got the fourth highest civilian award for her service in the field of Art. Veteran educationists Rajat Kumar Kar and Nanda Prusty were awarded Padma Shri for their work in Literature and Education. Krishna Mohan Pathi received the Padma Shri for his contribution to the field of Medicine.

President Ram Nath Kovind had earlier approved the conferment of 119 Padma Awards (7 Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri Awards) for the year 2021.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.