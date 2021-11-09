SDMC Aims For 'GarbaGe Free City' Status, Holds Workshop

New Delhi, Nov 8: South Delhi Municipal Corporation held a workshop on Monday on waste management with an aim to make the area under the civic body garage-free, officials said. The SDMC in coordination with the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs MoHUA, organised the interaction-cum-training programme on various dimensions of GFC (garbage free city) Star Rating. The ministry has launched the protocol for Star Rating of garbage free cities. The star rating conditions have been designed in a way as to enable cities to gradually evolve into a model (seven star) city, with progressive improvements in their overall cleanliness. A detailed presentation was given on how to achieve the target of waste segregation, during the programme.

Director SBM (Urban) Binay Kumar Jha emphasised on the importance of 100 per cent source segregation as a key to achieve a sustainable waste management ecosystem. He delineated the potential of the corporation and highlighted the importance of innovations, local solutions, replication of best practices in achieving desirable outcomes.

Municipal Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti appreciated the efforts of the officials working tirelessly on the ground for making Swachh Bharat Abhiyan a reality with a view to make the lives of citizens better. Various parameters, at both ward and city levels, like sweeping on a daily basis, use of litter bins and waste storage bins, use of wet waste processing equipments, provision of penalty, on-spot fines for not dumping waste at designated place, disposal of domestic hazardous waste in a scientific manner, were also discussed.

Mechanised sweeping, segregation of bulk waste, waste processing in a scientific manner, segregation of wet, dry and other waste materials, grievance redressal through various means, including Swachhta App, source segregation at all levels were discussed in details during the workshop, the officials said.

