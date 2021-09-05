SDMC Issues 75 Notices, 21 Challans to Offices of Govt Departments Over Mosquito Breeding

The SDMC has found mosquito breeding on the premises on 119 offices of different government departments in the national capital and issued notices and challans to them, an official said on Sunday. South Delhi Municipal Corporation officials said 75 notices and 21 challans were issued to these offices as part of a massive drive to detect mosquito breeding for prevention and control of vector-borne diseases. SDMC officials said the action was taken during a special drive of the civic body’s public health department to check mosquito breeding and control measures at government offices located across four zones of the civic body.

“Intensifying its ongoing drive for prevention and control of vector-borne diseases, the SDMC has carried out a massive drive to detect mosquito breeding in government offices.

“The public health department of the SDMC has inspected government offices in all four zones and found mosquito breeding in 119 office premises. The Department, while initiating action, issued 75 notices and 21 challans (against violators)," the civic body said in a statement.

According to SDMC officials, the government offices where mosquito breeding was found were DMRC office at Malviya Nagar, DDA office at Shahpur Jat, Mehrauli Police Station, post office at Vasant Lok, PWD office at Vasant Kunj, SBI branch at Dakshinpuri, DJB office at Pankha Road, DJB office at Choukhandi, DTC bus depot at Keshavpuram, BSES store at Dwarka, MTNL office at Dwarka Sector-16, BSES office at Fatehpur Beri, IGNOU University among others.

SDMC’s public health department officials said monsoon season is one of the most vulnerable time when mosquito breeding increases so there are possibilities that cases of vector borne diseases may go up.

According to a report issued by the municipal corporations, as many as 97 cases of dengue have been recorded till August 28 this year.

The report said 45 of the 97 dengue cases were reported in August alone this year while this number was 16 in July. Mayor, SDMC, Mukesh Suryan on Sunday said during the monsoon, rain water gets accumulated on empty patches of land, road sides, on rooftops of buildings and even in unattended objects giving a congenial atmosphere for breeding of aedes aegypti mosquitoes, that is known for spreading vector-borne diseases like dengue, malaria and chikungunya.

He said the civic body was taking all preventive measures along with spreading awareness about vector-borne diseases and controlling mosquito breeding. “Over 1,500 daily breeding checkers (DBC) workers along with other officials are engaged in door-to-door check-ups.

“We are also spraying anti-larval medicines and conducting fumigation regularly to prevent mosquito breeding. To control mosquito breeding along railway tracks, we had run a mosquito terminator train," Suryan said.

He added that Gambusia fish, which feeds on mosquito larvae, is also being released in ponds and other locations where water accumulation takes place.

He said in order to create awareness against vector-borne diseases among people, the SDMC has conducted many meetings with Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and pasted a number of banners, stickers and handbills at several locations.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here