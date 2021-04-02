SDMC Launches Six New Online Applications

New Delhi, Apr 1: Seeking to ensure a hassle-free delivery of services to people, the civic authorities here have launched six new online applications related to fields such as property-tax filing and registration of birth and death of residents, officials said on Thursday. The step comes under the Digital India initiative of the Centre.

Since the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) is the nodal agency for all three corporations, it has developed a website for citizens and employees. The website provides full information related to the civic agencies, their services, works and other necessary information, it said in a statement. The SDMC started six new online applications for all three corporations on Thursday to ensure a hassle-free delivery of services related to property-tax filing, registration of birth and death of residents, general trade, health trade licences, factory trade licences and mobile attendance, it added.

These applications are useful and effective and maintain transparency, the SDMC said..

