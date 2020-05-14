INDIA

SDMC Offers Job to Son of Sanitation Worker Who Died of Covid-19

Image for representation. (Reuters)

South Delhi Mayor Sunita has also sanctioned an ex-gratia amount of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the deceased.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 14, 2020, 11:13 PM IST
The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has offered a job to one of the sons of a sanitation worker, who died of coronavirus in the line of duty, officials said on Thursday.

South Delhi Mayor Sunita has also sanctioned an ex-gratia amount of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the deceased.

She handed over the appointment letter to the younger son of the sanitation worker on Thursday.

The family of the deceased has filed the claim form in the prescribed format. After a verification of the claims and recommendation by the competent authority, the welfare benefits are to be extended to the family.

The amount of Rs 10 lakh has been sanctioned in accordance with the policy announced by the SDMC for its employees. The cheque will be handed over to the family by the deputy commissioner of the central zone shortly.

The mayor said the SDMC is committed to providing every possible financial assistance to those fighting in the forefront against the deadly virus.

