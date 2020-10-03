SDMC Panel Approves Rates For Cremating Dogs At Upcoming Facility

New Delhi: The standing committee of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation has approved a proposal to fix cost of cremation for pet dogs at a first-of-its-kind facility in the city coming up in Dwarka, officials said on Saturday. A dog crematorium spread over 700 sqm is to be built in Dwarka, a project that had made canine lovers very happy.

It was initially proposed that the rates shall be in two categories for pet dogs creamation — Rs 2,500 for a dog weighing up to 30 kg biomass and Rs 4,000 for over 30 kg category, the panel’s chief Rajdutt Gehlot said. However, after deliberations, the rates were reduced for both the categories.

“So, Rs 2,000 for a dog weighing up to 30 kg biomass and Rs 3,000 for over 30 kg category, were the rates finally approved by the standing committee,” he said. Stray dogs will, however, be cremated free of cost at the facility, which will be developed on a public-private partnership (PPP) basis, a civic official said.

‘Two units will be there, one of capacity 150 kg to handle heavy dog biomass and another one of 100 kg capacity, primarily for stray dogs,” the official said.

