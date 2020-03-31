Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

SDMC Procures 14,000 Special Nitrile Gloves for Medical Staff, Sanitation Workers

According to health officials, these gloves are very useful and long-lasting, and each glove will last for 15 days. It has to be washed with soap daily

PTI

Updated:March 31, 2020, 7:40 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
SDMC Procures 14,000 Special Nitrile Gloves for Medical Staff, Sanitation Workers
Representational image (Reuters)

New Delhi: Seeking to equip its workforce to combat the coronavirus outbreak, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Monday said it has procured 14,000 special nitrile gloves for its medical and other staff.

In each of the four zones, 3,500 gloves will be distributed to the staff.

"In order to ensure the safety, 14,000 special nitrile gloves have been procured for its medical staff, DBCs, field workers and 'safai sainiks' who are working relentlessly to combat the spread of coronavirus," the SDMC said in a statement.

According to health officials, these gloves are very useful and long-lasting, and each glove will last for 15 days. It has to be washed with soap daily, it said.

To intensify cleaning and sanitation, the SDMC said it has decided to use jetting machines for sprinkling sanitisers in public areas using sodium hypo-chloride solutions or bleaching solutions for disinfection.

Apart from this,15 tankers are continually operating and spraying disinfectants mainly near food distribution centres, public areas, surrounding areas of quarantined houses across the four zones.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation is also ensuring that public toilets and community toilets have proper hand wash facilities, soaps and remains open between 06:00 AM to 10:00 PM.

Special sanitisation drives are being carried out in densely populated areas, the SDMC said.

Meanwhile, the NDMC on Monday carried out a pilot project of sanitisation in Karol Bagh-Paharganj Zone through a 'corona combat drone', the civic body said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram