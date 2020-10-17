SDMC Takes Action For Pollution-related Offence; Imposes Challan Worth Rs 50 Lakh

New Delhi, Oct 16: Penalties worth Rs 50 lakh have been imposed on various entities, including CPWD, for allegedly violating pollution control norms in south Delhi, civic officials said on Friday. Authorities in the South Zone andNajafagarh Zone of theSouth Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), in order to combat air and dust pollution, have taken stringent pollution control measures, including action against burning of solid waste, garbage, dry leaves, plastic, rubber, and construction activities.

“The Building Department has issued 110 challans, amountingto Rs 50 lakh for violation of the orders of the NationalGreen Tribunal (NGT). A fine of Rs 5 lakh has been imposed on CWPD by the department. In Najafagarh Zone, the department has imposed 10 challans amounting to Rs 3 lakh on the violatorsof NGT norms,” the SDMC said in a statement. The special drive is aiming at curbing the construction and demolition waste-related activities that cause pollution, it said.

Hotspot areasare being kept under constant surveillance and monitored by the officialsof the Building Department of the South Zone, officials said. The measures under Graded ResponseAction Plan (GRAP), as issued by the Environment Pollution (Prevention& Control) Authority, are being enforced, they said. .

